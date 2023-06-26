Path The News Chronicle » Entertainment » 2023 BET Awards, Burna Boy, Tems, and list of winners

2023 BET Awards, Burna Boy, Tems, and list of winners

2023 BET Awards

At the 2023 BET Awards, Nigerian superstars Tems and Burna Boy took home the gold.

Nigerian superstars Tems and Burna Boy took home the top honors at the 2023 BET Awards, which was hosted at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

On June 26, 2023, the celebration of hip hop’s 50th anniversary featured outstanding performances by rap greats like KRS1, Big Daddy, and Fat Joe.

It was the second year in a row that an Afrobeats artist would play at the main event after Fireboy’s appearance last year. Nigerian megastar Davido performed at the program and delighted the audience with his new smash hit track “Unavailable.”

Burna Boy received the Best International Act award, and Tems took up the Best Collaboration prize for the second consecutive year for her work on Future’s “Wait For U.”

2023 BET Awards

The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact
The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact

Below is a list of all winners.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (TIE)

SOS – SZA

RENAISSANCE – Beyoncé

BEST COLLABORATION

WAIT FOR U – Future feat. Drake & Tems

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

SZA

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST (TIE)

Chris Brown

Usher

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coco Jones

BEST GROUP

Drake x 21 Savage

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Latto

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Kendrick Lamar

  1. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Bless Me – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

BET HER AWARD

Break My Soul – Beyoncé

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kill Bill – SZA

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor

BEST MOVIE

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett

BEST ACTOR

Damson Idris

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Marsai Martin

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Angel Reese

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Jalen Hurts

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

Break My Soul – Beyoncé

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Burna Boy

