2023 BET Awards, Burna Boy, Tems, and list of winners

Nigerian superstars Tems and Burna Boy took home the top honors at the 2023 BET Awards, which was hosted at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.
On June 26, 2023, the celebration of hip hop’s 50th anniversary featured outstanding performances by rap greats like KRS1, Big Daddy, and Fat Joe.
It was the second year in a row that an Afrobeats artist would play at the main event after Fireboy’s appearance last year. Nigerian megastar Davido performed at the program and delighted the audience with his new smash hit track “Unavailable.”
Burna Boy received the Best International Act award, and Tems took up the Best Collaboration prize for the second consecutive year for her work on Future’s “Wait For U.”
Below is a list of all winners.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR (TIE)
SOS – SZA
RENAISSANCE – Beyoncé
BEST COLLABORATION
WAIT FOR U – Future feat. Drake & Tems
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
SZA
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST (TIE)
Chris Brown
Usher
BEST NEW ARTIST
Coco Jones
BEST GROUP
Drake x 21 Savage
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Latto
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Kendrick Lamar
- BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Bless Me – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
BET HER AWARD
Break My Soul – Beyoncé
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Kill Bill – SZA
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor
BEST MOVIE
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
BEST ACTRESS
Angela Bassett
BEST ACTOR
Damson Idris
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Marsai Martin
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
Angel Reese
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
Jalen Hurts
VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD
Break My Soul – Beyoncé
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Burna Boy