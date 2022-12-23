By Francis Francis

Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said the Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, would ensure that Petroleum Industry Act was enforced, including provision on host communities’ fund, if elected.

He said that so much fund was needed for the development of oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta, and assured that when elected, Atiku-Okowa administration would change the poor conditions in the oil-bearing area through full implementation of the Act.

Okowa made the promise at PDP’s Governorship Campaign Flag-off in Warri South and Uvwie Local Government Areas, on Thursday, and said that Deltans were privileged to have one of their own selected to become Vice-President in the next dispensation.

He, therefore, urged all Deltans to rise and collectively support PDP, saying “we must work hard to ensure victory for the party”.

According to him, Atiku-Okowa ticket will take care of some of the teething problems facing the nation and we have resolved to ensure that our people are taken care of, particularly the oil bearing communities.

“There is a provision in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA),

that is the Host Communities Fund and we will ensure its full implementation for the benefit of the oil-bearing communities”.

On how the party intends to tackle insecurity in the country, Okowa said that Atiku Abubakar would engage relevant stakeholders to ensure constitutional amendment to legalise State Police.

“We have observed that the Federal Police is grossly inadequate to secure Nigerians and therefore, we are advocating the establishment of State Police to enable every state have its own police to handle peculiar security challenges.

“Aside the State Police, we will recruit more hands into Federal Police, procure more weapons and provide adequate logistics and intelligence gathering devices for effective policing,” he said.

Okowa announced that renovation of Warri Township Stadium would begin shortly, and disclosed that contract for the project worth N2.9 billion had been awarded earlier.

He said the renovation would include the changing of the tartan tracks, all the chairs as well as internal drainages within the stadium.

“We did not commence the renovation earlier because of the storm drainages we are constructing in Warri, but now that we have done over 70 per cent of the storm drainage project, we are about to start the Warri Stadium project.

“We will do a comprehensive renovation of the stadium and I thank you all for your patience and understanding over the years.

“After completion of the drainage, we will start construction of the roads to enable them last longer,” Okowa said.

Governorship Candidate of the party in the state, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, said Warri and Uvwie people were happy and anxiously waiting to have him, a “Warri boy”, as governor.

He assured that the development of the twin cities would receive massive boost if elected, stressing that the Uvwie, Okpe and Sapele Federal Constituency was grateful to Governor Okowa for ensuring that the area produced the next governor of the state.

“They have told me that among all the candidates, I am the only proper ‘Warri boy’. They are happy that the PDP selected one of their own to be governor.

“I am glad with the crowd here today and I can assure you that when we come into office, with the power of God and by your support, we will revive infrastructure in the twin cities of Warri, Effurun and environs,” Oborevwori stated.

State Chairman of the party, Chief Kingsley Esiso, said that Deltans had since resolved not to vote a clannish man who would appropriate everything to his village.

According to him, the people have said that they would support a bridge-builder like Sheriff Oborevwori who was known and loved by all Deltans.

He announced that the Presidential Campaign train would come to Asaba on January 24, 2023 and urged the people to turn out enmasse to welcome the Presidential candidate and his entourage.

Director-General of the State Campaign Council, Chief Funkekeme Solomon, said that only the PDP could reset the country under the astute leadership of Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa as President and Vice-President.

He urged the people to vote all candidates of the party for continued development of the state.

Leaders of the party in both Local Government Areas assured of massive support for the party candidates at all levels.