Atiku’s campaign team has come out to disclaim a letter linking it with one Atiku Abubakar Business Supporters in Diaspora (AABSID). In a letter made available to the media the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation (AACO) said:

“The attention of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation (AACO) has been drawn to an undated letter issued under the authority of a “Campaign Coordinator/ President” of a group calling itself the Atiku Abubakar Business Supporters in Diaspora (AABSID).

This letter is titled “Fundraising Dinner Event for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Presidential Election Campaign 2023” and, apparently, is being sent to potential donors and members of the general public inviting donations to the presidential campaign of our candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in exchange for unfettered access to Atiku Abubakar, among other promises.