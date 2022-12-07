The Resident Pastor and the National Superintendent of Kingsway International Christian Center, (KICC), Pastor Femi Faseru has charged Nigerians to ask politicians critical questions before making their choices in the 2023 General Elections.

Faseru made the charge on Saturday in Ijebu-Jesa, Osun State while speaking at the 2022 Diocesan Summit of Ijesha North of the Anglican Communion.

The cleric, who incidentally is a son of Ijebu-Jesa, urged Nigerians to critically engage politicians who are vying for one post or the other on how they intend to change the fortunes of the nation, if voted into power.

He challenged politicians to see themselves as servants to the people, not the other way round, just as he added that the time has come for Nigerians to get it right in the choice of their leaders as they prepare to go to the polls in a few months to come.

While describing the Year 2023 as a very important one in the lives of Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora, Faseru said the time has come for politicians to have strategic plans on how they intend to discharge their promises and make life better for Nigerians instead of making empty promises.

According to him, “2023 is a very important year to us as a people. The person who leads the country has an influence on the direction of the country. He or she has an influence on the peace, security and prosperity of the land.

“At this point in time, the electorate has to look at the people before us. Those who want to represent us at various levels have to be critically engaged to know what they really have to offer us as Nigerians.

“We have to engage them in critical conversations on their promises. They have made promises in the past which oftentimes they didn’t fulfill; most times, not because they didn’t want to fulfill them, but because they didn’t have an idea, and how to go about it. Hence the need for us to ask them critical questions on their promises”, he stated.

Earlier in a sermon, Pastor Faseru urged Christians all over the world to continue to show peace, love and togetherness wherever they find themselves, saying: “this is the hallmark of the reason Jesus Christ came to the world.” He also advised them to endeavor to bring more people into the fold of Christ so as to expand the kingdom of God.