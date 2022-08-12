A former Senate Majority Leader and ex-Chairman Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Distinguished Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, has said that the Cross River State governorship election and presidential polls scheduled to take place next year will be won by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ndoma-Egba, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, and stalwart of the APC stated this in a media interview.

According to him, the presidential candidate of the ruling party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has what it takes to govern Nigeria and move the country to the next level given his pedigree and record.

The Senior Partner in the Law Firm of Ndoma-Egba, Ebri & Co, who was among the prominent Nigerians recently conferred with the Papal Order of Knighthood at the Catholic Diocese of Ogoja in Cross River State, said Senator Bassey Otu was the best Cross River APC could put forward as its candidate for the gubernatorial election, noting that “Our geopolitics is in his favour, he has grassroot appeal and is rooted in the politics of the state. He is knowledgeable especially in economic matters and exposed.”

The erstwhile legislator added that “The notion that Cross River State is a PDP State will come under its very first severe test in 2023. From 1999 the Government in the State has been PDP. For once it is not and the PDP in the State is not used to being out of power. It will be a fish out of water.”

On the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket for the presidential election, he said: “It is a very emotive issue. I wish the APC had options open to it. As it is now the Christian community should present its charter of demand to the party. Not everyone is happy (about the Muslim-Muslim ticket) but APC will win nevertheless.”

Asked if he was confident that the amended Electoral Act 2022 would guarantee free, fair, transparent and credible elections in 2023, he posited that “We can never have a perfect electoral legal infrastructure. It can only get incrementally better. The 2022 Electoral Act is part of the incremental improvement.”