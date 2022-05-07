2023: APC can’t win in Delta – Oritsewinor

The Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Delta State Governor, Olu Kevin Oritsewinor has said the All Progressive Congress APC in Delta State can’t win the 2023 general elections.

Oritsewinor who applauded the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Delta State for the sustainability of peace said the party is more stronger and more United.

He commended the Delta State Governor, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa for utilizing the state resources in transforming the state .

Oritsewinor also said the APC in Delta State has no meaningful achievements to campaign.

While describing the party as a failed party, he said the APC has no capacity to win the 2023 general elections in Delta .

“As someone who has been to all the local governments in Delta State , I can say the All Progressive Congress APC has no structure on ground to win the 2023 general elections in Delta State.

“The party leadership is controlled by selfish politicians who has no plan for the development of Delta State .

“I have studied them for years now and there is no way they can defeat the People’s Democratic Party PDP.

“The Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa has recorded tremendous achievements in the past years and DELTANS are happy with him.

“People are willing to vote for the PDP come 2023 general elections.

“There is no reason why people of Delta State would vote out the PDP for the APC,” he said.

