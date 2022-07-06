As the 2023 General Elections approach, the Nigerian electorate has been warned that selling their votes will enthrone leaders who are insensitive to their plight and as such worsen the present socio-economic situation of the country.

The founder, leader and Archbishop of Living Christ Mission Inc, His Grace, the Most Rev Prof Daddy Hezekiah gave the warning during the just concluded 27th anniversary of Temple Fathers’ Day and June, 2022 Pastors’ Conference of the church, held at its Administrative Headquarters in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The man of God who expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the present leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, observed that the sufferings of Nigerians have worsened under his watch.

Daddy Hezekiah cited the heightened insecurity resulting in mass killings across the country by bandits, terrorist groups and separatist groups, adding that the failure of the government to secure the lives and property of Nigerians is enough indication that it has failed.

But the Prophet was more furious at citizens who despite the observed ineptitude of the present administration, are still planning to sell their votes for money, describing them as the true enemies of the country.

“As Christians, we have a duty to enthrone leaders who are genuinely concerned about the wellbeing of Nigerians.

“It is a shame that people are still planning to sell their votes in the face of the present hardship the people are facing.

“Let’s be reminded that we will give account to God, of what we did to the will he gave us to choose.

“There cannot be any meaningful progress for us as a nation if we continue in this negative trajectory.

“I am not prophesying anything concerning the upcoming election but I am saying that there are no reasons for Nigerians to consider retaining APC at the Presidency level.

“If I am a friend to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I will advise him to retire, become an elder statesman and allow young people to take up the nation’s leadership,” the prophet opined.

Daddy Hezekiah asked the Federal Government of Nigeria to urgently address the growing insecurity in the country.

He regretted the manner in which Christians who went to church were massacred by terrorists in Owo, Ondo state, stressing that such a thing ought not to have happened if the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari had done the needful in protecting lives and property of Nigerians.

In a sermon taken from Deutronomy 32:6-10 and Proverbs 1:23-31, the Prophet of God admonished worshippers to examine their lives with a view to ensuring that it replicate the love God had shown them.

He charged the congregation to handle God with care by using good deeds to repay all the good things He had done unto them in order to live a righteous life.

The Prelate further noted that since Christians are God’s portion forever, they should prove it by establishing a very strong relationship with Him even as he charged pastors and believers alike to accept God’s corrections wholeheartedly so as to attract His overflowing blessings.

In a Communique released at the end of the event, the Church charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to favour any political party but to provide a level playing ground for all candidates and political parties in the elections, just as it advised Nigerian Youths not to allow themselves to be used as Political thugs in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

The communique which was signed by the chairman of its Body of Pastors, Pastor Nwabueze Ibezim, urged the Police and other Law Enforcement agencies not to be used in rigging elections but to allow the will of the electorates and supremacy of ballots, to prevail.

Responding, the President, Temple Fathers’ of Living Christ Mission, Mr Ifeanyichukwu Onuonicha (CNA) who used the occasion mark their 27th anniversary, urged fathers to be at the forefront of championing the work of God and accelerating its progress through unbeatable loyalty, great sacrifices, unequalled love and building the church of God.

The professional accountant told his fellow Christian fathers to show greater commitment, love and faith in God as heads of their respective families just the way Abraham, Moses, Joshua and Joseph of Arimathea did in the Bible.

The theme of the June Pastors’ Conference was taken from Deuteronomy 6 vs 17-19 “You shall diligently keep the commandments of the LORD your God, and his testimonies, and his statutes, which he has commanded you. And you shall do what is right and good in the sight of the LORD, that it may go well with you, and that you may go in and take possession of the good land which the LORD swore to give to your fathers by thrusting out all your enemies from before you, as the LORD has promised.