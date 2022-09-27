Awka

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng on Tuesday, met with leaders of all Political Parties in the state in his office at the State Police Command headquarters, Awka.

The meeting is part of the efforts of the Command at seeking collaboration of major stakeholders in the electoral process towards ensuring a free, fair and credible elections in the state.

The effort is coming as campaigns official kickstart on Wednesday the 28th of September, 2022, ahead of the 2023 general eections.

Addressing the political party leaders, the CP Echeng alluded to the fact that campaigns are a critical part of the electioneering process and urged them to promptly notify the command of their activities of campaign as they commence political campaigns across the state.

This he noted, will enable the Command provide adequate security for the safety of participants for such events.

The CP revealed that the Command will also deploy other tactical and operational units as well as traffic control policemen to strategic points to ensure that the existing public safety and order in the state is sustained.

“The teams, are expected to carry out security patrols, surveillance, traffic control and patrols in conjunction with sister security agents.

“This will definitely prevent criminal elements/hoodlums from taking advantage of unsuspecting party faithful and properly secure such events,” Echeng said.

The CP however, admonished police operatives that would be deployed for the electioneering campaign assignments to display high level of professionalism and operate within the context of the law.

“You are expected to display high level of professionalism and operate within the ambit of the law and not indulge I practices that will bring the Force to disrepute,” CP Echeng told the operatives.

He also, called on members of the public to coordinate themselves and cooperate with the police and other security agents in the course of discharging their constitutional responsibilities.

In attendance are Mr Anuforo Kingsely, Head of Department,Electoral Operations State, INEC, Assistant Commissioner Police in charge of Operations, ACP Anietie Akpan Eyoh and various leaders of Political parties.