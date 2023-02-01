Movement For Election of Nigeria President of Igbo Extraction has pleaded with the Nigerian electorate to allow the spirit and philosophy of June 12, 1993 presidential election to guide them, as they make their choices of the president and vice president, National Assembly Members during the general elections.

The group believes that to get Nigeria working again, Nigerians must re-enact patriotism and national interest above religiosity, ethnicity, tribal or clan cleavages, if truly they want to take back the country for their own good.

The National President and Convener of the group on Wednesday who made the call in a press interview, Evangelist Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, said it will be the greatest achievement for Nigerians to rekindle people’s hope, trust and faith in the country by voting for competent, selfless and detribalised leaders.

According to him, it is no exaggeration that the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi is the only candidate that possesses these qualities and is qualified to steer the affairs of leadership of the country for the better.

“Nigerians, the international community and the unborn generation will be very grateful to us if we use this year general elections to re-enact patriotism, oneness, justice, equality, inclusiveness and sense of belonging that characterized June 12 1993 presidential election.

“Fortunately, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Obi has demonstrated in words and actions that he is a true patriot, who is capable and willing to rescue, restore and revamp our country and its economy.

“He has done what no politician has done or will do in future.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It is existential reality that he is the only ex-political office holder that has not received pensions and gratuity since he left office in March 2014. He is the only politician that governed without borrowing money yet left #75 billion while leaving office.

“While his colleagues engage in unbridled quest for materialism, he rejected land allocation from Anambra State government. He rejected car allocation he is officially entitled to as Chairman of Fidelity Bank and Chairman Security and Exchange Commission Board.

“He is a man of proven integrity and unblemished record and character.

“Obi is generous to fault, prudent, humble and honest.

“I was humbled and overwhelmed that Obi as governor of Anambra State, made a donation in public function towards the end of his tenure, yet redeemed it as ex-governor to surprise and consternation of people, he said.

He maintained that for rapid socioeconomic, political growth, development, peace, progress and prosperity of the country, Nigerians should vote for Mr. Obi, as he is the best candidate, with the wherewithal and panacea to the myriads of problems and challenges bedevilling the country.