2023: Akpabio Disagrees with Udom on Successor’s Choice, Backs OBA

Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, popularly known as OBA, is gaining acceptance for his 2023 governorship ambition within the fold of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State.

But, his ambition appears to be running against the tide of pro-Governor Udom Emmanuel forces in the party and in the state. Interestingly, not all chieftains of PDP are traveling with Udom in the power struggle.

The Udom group is backing Pastor Umo Eno who dominated the affairs of the state’s Ministry of Lands and Water Resources as its Commissioner for the number one office.

Despite the seeming massive support for Eno, the daring Emem Akpabio, a frontliner of PDP is still busy charging Akwa Ibom people to rally behind the ambition of a governorship aspirant with glittering antecedents and pedigree.

Akpabio who is the Chairman Campaign Council of OBA’s Akwaubok Abasi Campaign Organisation, has declared that of “all aspirants who have indicated interest in governing the state from 2023 onwards,OBA is the most qualified, most reliable and most efficient.”

Speaking in Uyo, the state capital, the PDP chief gave reasons for adjudging the senator as the best, and underlined that Akpan’s giant strides are unparalleled and cited his competence while serving as Commissioner for Finance, and Chairman, Inter-Ministerial Direct Labour Committee as well as his present office as senator representing Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District in the Senate.

“When you are coming from the position that you are the least qualified, Akwa Ibom does not need the least qualified, we have very qualified and competent people to lead us. Among all that have come out to lead us, Bassey Albert Akpan has the best credentials, best pedigree and best resume. In all his assigned responsibilities, he has come out tops. That is the kind of person Akwa Ibom State needs in 2023.

“He is one of the best Senators in the Senate. He is not only representing his Senatorial District but the whole of the state by what he has done and achieved for the state and the entire people. Look at what he did with the Petroleum Industry Bill that has been passed into law and many others. He has served this state well. This is someone who connects with the people’’, Akpabio said.

Continuing, he said, “I’m also aware of his blueprint for Akwa Ibom State. It is something that will sufficiently address our needs and provide employment for the teaming youths of the State.OBA Attends PDP Summit in Uyo, Urges Party Leaders to Tackle Issues of Justice *

In the meantime, OBA has implored PDP leaders in the South-South zone to come up with a common position on issues of justice and equity. He gave the advice at the PDP South-South Stakeholders Summit held at Ibom Icon Hotels & Golf Resort, Uyo, on Monday.

This Senate Committee Chairman on Petroleum Resources, Upstream stated that justice and equity will give members a sense of belonging and involvement. He is also making a case for zoning as recognized by the party and called on the party leadership to look into the case of Itu/Ibiono Federal Constituency in Akwa Ibom.

While insisting that the zone is favoured to produce the next governor on grounds of justice, equity and fairness, OBA underscored the impact of the many contributions of PDP in the South-South zone to the party at the National level.

He praised the stakeholders and leaders for coming together to champion the course of the zone; and the zone to come up with a common position for the interest of the larger party.