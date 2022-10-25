Chairman of INEC Press Corp, IPC in Delta State, Olorogun Festus Ahon, has dissociated himself from the media team put together by the All Progressives Congress, APC campaign council in the state.

In a terse statement sent to Journalists on Monday afternoon, Ahon said he was not consulted by the campaign council before he was listed in the media team.

He said: “I was surprised when my attention was drawn to the list released by the campaign council on Monday morning, that my name appeared under the media team.

“As Chairman of IPC in Delta and Staff of the Vanguard Newspaper, I should not be drafted into the media team of APC campaign council.

“Also, as a Professional Journalist, I cannot take up membership of media team of a campaign council.”