2023: AFRICMIL, PT Books, NBRP to present book on ‘youth agenda’ to political aspirants, libraries, book clubs

Ahead of their participation at the 21st edition of the Annual Nigerian International Book Fair holding from May 12-14, 2022, the African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), Premium Times Books (PT Books), and the Network of Book Clubs and Reading Promoters in Nigeria (NBRP) are presenting copies of the book, Remaking Nigeria: Sixty Years, Sixty Voices to political aspirants, public libraries and book clubs across the country.

The book, which was produced to commemorate Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary is a compendium of essays by 60 young Nigerians edited by Chido Onumah, Coordinator of AFRICMIL, and published by PT Books. According to Onumah, “the essays are analytical, insightful, pragmatic and offer solutions to ‘the trouble with Nigeria.’ We hope that they will inspire a new generation of Nigerians on what the country needs to do to fulfil the promise and hope of independence.”

Onumah said the three organisations involved in the project were using the opportunity to donate books to aspiring presidential candidates and other contestants, book clubs, media organisations and public libraries in the country to increase political literacy and awareness of issues affecting the country. “We hope that this action would encourage greater and more robust discussions on the future of the nation at such a critical time,” Onumah noted.

The CEO of Premium Times, the parent company of PT Books, Dapo Olorunyomi, said the gesture was to help stimulate national conversation and give young Nigerians the opportunity to raise important questions about the direction the country is headed and interrogate the people seeking to govern in the next political dispensation.

Three copies of the book will be donated to each of the presidential aspirants in all the registered political parties. Copies will also be made available to media houses, youth organisations, public libraries, and book clubs across the country.

Richard Mammah, NBRP President, noted that as a reading promotions organisation, NBRP was interested in always calling attention to the positive values and benefits that can be reaped from greater and continuing immersion in the world of books and ideas. “You do not get it wrong when you read and our politicians and citizens alike need to be continually reminded of the benefits of sustaining a continual and life-long reading habit,” he said.

The Network of Book Clubs and Reading Promoters in Nigeria was established in February 2020 and is an agglomeration of book clubs and reading promotions organisations drawn from all over Nigeria.

On October 1, 2020, Nigeria celebrated its 60th year of political independence. After sixty years of independence, most Nigerians, particularly the youth, hold the view that the country has failed to work for them in a way that is satisfactory and enduring. Remaking Nigeria: Sixty Years, Sixty Voices seeks to give voice to young Nigerians, the critical change agents, to help the country understand and sharpen its focus on those issues that hold the key to its collective survival.

Contributors to the book are young Nigerians with fresh ideas on nationhood, democracy, and development. The book focuses on issues such as federalism, elections and democracy, constitutionalism, environmental justice, data and ICT, the economy and social inclusion, media and press freedom, youth engagement, law and human rights, education and social services, religion and multiculturalism, leadership challenge and good governance, corruption and accountability, foreign policy and regional cooperation.

