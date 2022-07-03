2023 AFCON tournament has been postponed due to unfriendly weather in Ivory Coast

CAF today during their committee meeting concluded to postpone the 2023 AFCON tournament which was primarily scheduled to hold from June/July 2023. The development was made due to the unfriendly rainy season that may arise during those months in the Ivory Coast.

During the CAF executive committee meeting in September 2014, three venues were decided for 2019, 2021 and 2023 which were initially planned to play in Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Guinea.

Cameroon hosted the last edition played in January 2022 which was won by Senegal.

“The 2023 Afcon will now be played between January and February 2024,” Mostepe told the media during a press conference in Morocco. “This is one of the issues we discussed during our congress meeting here in Morocco, and the official dates will be communicated later.

“It is after deliberations we came into the decision, we have partners and even though we make decisions, it is out of respect that we take the advice we are getting that we cannot take a risk [to host the tournament] and so that is why we have made the necessary announcement today [Sunday].

“It is not good for African football to play a tournament that can be washed out, it is not good for Africa and the continent at large, and so we have to postpone it.”

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe praised Ivory Coast for its preparation to host Africa’s most prestigious tournament when he visited Ivory Coast.

“I am happy and impressed with the infrastructure put in place by the Ivory Coast in readiness for the tournament, and I am sure they will host an excellent tournament,”.