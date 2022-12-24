By: Hameed Ajibola Jimoh Esq.

Year 2023, is a new year and as a new year, it would actually mean a lot to those lawyers called to bar in Nigeria in the year 2014, as they would become 10-years post-call as a lawyer! Though, their financial responsibilities in the legal profession increases (one way or the other)! Fortunately, I am also among those to whom this year 2023 is very significant to in the legal profession! Hearty congratulations to us all! This paper is aimed at waking up those among my contemporaries that are forgetful of the significance of this year 2023 and to encourage those who are fully aware of their duties of their upcoming fulfillment in the legal profession, hence, this paper.

First on the list is that for any lawyer who is ambitious to become a Judge of High Court in Nigeria, such a person must have been so qualified and be of not less than 10-years post-call! Therefore, for everyone among those lawyers enrolled in the year 2014 (including my humble self), the door is now open to be qualified to be appointed as a Judge of High Court including courts of coordinate jurisdiction pursuant to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). By God’s grace, as for me, my ambition is to become a Judge of High Court and in God Almighty I trust to make it a reality!

Also, those among us that would not wish to become Judges of High Court may apply to be awarded the rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), where they have met all the requirements for eligibility for same.

Finally, it is my humble advice to my colleagues that were called to bar and enrolled as legal practitioners in Nigeria (especially those in the private legal practice) to keep their focus high and their ambition as well with a well-fortified determination! Forward ever, backward never! May God continue to be our supports!

Cheers!

Email: hameed_ajibola@yahoo.com