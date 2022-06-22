2022 Ekiti State Gubernatorial Election

Abuja 21 June 2022 – The Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and to the ECOWAS congratulates all stakeholders and the people of Ekiti on a largely peaceful poll.

We encourage voters, and in particular the youth and women, to sustain their participation beyond the elections by holding candidates accountable for their campaign promises.

The EU Delegation commends INEC on improved logistics, including early deployment of personnel and essential materials in the majority of the polling units, better functioning of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and efficient electronic transmission of polling unit results to INEC’s results viewing portal. This augurs well for the General Election in 2023.

Reports on vote buying need to be addressed and followed-up. The EU Delegation commends the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the actions taken in Ekiti and encourages INEC to fully implement provisions on financial control over political parties in line with the recommendations of the 2019 EU Election Observation Mission.

As Nigeria will go to the polls for its seventh general elections since the return to civilian rule, the EU Delegation encourages eligible voters, and youth in particular, to register and collect their PVCs (Permanent Voter Card) and to turn out on election day!

The EU will continue to support mobilisation of voters and youth to register and fully participate in the 2023 elections through the Youth Vote Count Campaign 2.0, organised in collaboration with INEC, YIAGA and other civil society organisations in the framework of EU Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN). A mega-concert will take place on Saturday 25th June in Abuja with the participation of celebrities and influencers to encourage voters’ participation, following one of such which held in Lagos on 11th June.