Monday, May 16, 2022
2022 BBMA: Burna Boy Wraps up show with riveting Performance, seen with Puff Daddy

2022 BBMA: Burna Boy Wraps up show with riveting Performance, seen with Puff Daddy

Jennifer Eziuloh

Another highlight of the Billboard Music Awards night (BBMA) that was held on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, was the riveting performance of Nigerian Grammy Award winning singer, Burna Boy.

Just a few days after the singer released his latest song titled ‘’Last Last’’ which has been making waves in the music industry despite the influx of new songs released by other artists on the same day, the Nigerian music star made his first performance at this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

The self-acclaimed Giant of Africa who in most cases is also referred to as ‘Odogwu’ also shared the MGM Grand Garden Arena with American singers and rappers such as; Megan Thee Stallion, BTS, Machine Gun Kelly, and many more.

Wrapping up the show, Burna Boy, performed one of his hit songs from his previous album, ‘’kilometer’’ and his just released song ‘’Last Last’’

During the event, it was seen a video shared by American rapper, Puff Daddy a.k.a P. Diddy, that the rapper was seen linking up with Burna Boy while hugging each other.

