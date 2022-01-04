The Fourth Industrial Revolution has ushered in a new era of economic disruption with uncertain and socio-economic consequences for Africa. The Fourth Industrial Revolution is of a scale, speed and complexity that is unprecedented. It is characterised by a fusion of technologies. The global community has become a technology world.

Technology has advanced and the global world is not waiting. Unfortunately, Africa may not be able to catch up with the global trend, vis-a-vis the 4th Industrial Revolution, if the generation of the youths continue to be unmindful of the need for a replacement of priority.

It is heart-rending that majority of our youths are incapable of thinking outside of the box, as such they do not have a creative and productive mindset. They are so obssessed about the magic of ‘make believe’. The quest to read and acquire knowledge seem to have taken a back seat. Unfortunately, our ways of thinking.

While I was ruminating on where we are likely to be as a people and the nations of the continent of Africa, I stumbled on the work schedule of an effective technology driven mindset in person of Bill Gates.

Bill Gates was invited by a high school to give a lecture. He arrived by helicopter, took the paper from the pocket where he had written eleven items. He read everything in less than 5 minutes, was applauded for more than 10 minutes non-stop, the school management thanked him and he left in his helicopter. What was written and read is very interesting:

Life isn’t easy — get used to it. The world is not concerned about your self-esteem. The world expects you to do something useful for it BEFORE you feel good about yourself. A former cleaning lady becomes a chef and fulfils her dream of having her own organic restaurant. True story: A simple (but powerful) gesture of kindness from a CEO. You will not earn $20,000 a month once you leave school. You won’t be vice president of a company with a car and phone available until you’ve managed to buy your own car and phone. If you find your teacher rude, wait until you have a boss. He will not feel sorry for you. Selling old newspapers or working while on vacation is not beneath your social standing. Your grandparents have a different word for it: they call it opportunity. If you fail, it’s not your parents’ fault. So do not whine about your mistakes, learn from them. Before you were born, your parents weren’t as critical as they are now. They only got that way from paying your bills, washing your clothes and hearing you say they’re “ridiculous.” So before saving the planet for the next generation wanting to fix the mistakes of your parent’s generation, try cleaning your own room. Your school may have blurred the distinction between winners and losers, but life isn’t like that. In some schools, you don’t repeat more than a year and you have as many chances as you need to get it right. This looks like absolutely NOTHING in real life. If you step on the ball, you’re fired… STREET!!! Do it right the first time! Life is not divided into semesters. You won’t always have summers off, and it’s unlikely that other employees will help you with your tasks at the end of each term. Television is NOT real life. In real life, people have to leave the bar or the club and go to work. Be nice to the CDFs (those students that others think are assholes). There is a high probability that you will work for one of them.

Bill Gate’s message is a direct message for the younger generation in Africa. This is because the quest for knowledge is loosing value and has gradually been left behind. Hence, the popular slang: “School na scam.” This is as a result of the decadence in the society.

However, technology has come to change the narrative. Through technology, all the information we need is at our finger tips. Hence, the need for us, particularly the young ones to harness the benefits to the fullest.

Technology has so advanced and the world has become a global village. Therefore, there is need for us to Reflect, Rediscover, Rejuvenate and collaborate in whatever we do, powered by trust and vision.

WE CAN DO IT AGAIN: 3 R’s IN THE 4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION!

Richard Odusanya is a Social Reform Crusader and the convener of AFRICA COVENANT RESCUE INITIATIVE ACRI.