The Anambra State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC on Tuesday, said it is not appealing the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which disqualified Senator Andy Uba as its candidate for the 2021 Anambra Governorship election held in November.

Following the judgement of Monday, Senator Uba had gone ahead to say he is headed to the Appellate Court to overturn the decision.

But in a statement on Tuesday in Awka, Anambra State Capital, the Anambra APC has distanced itself from the move by Senator Uba.

The statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the Party in the state, Okelo Madukaife, maintained that the APC has not issued a statement on the judgement.

“Our great party is compelled to distance itself from a willful foray into avoidable Contempt of the Court by official impersonators who are supposed to be learned men but are led by the nose by pretender candidates.

“We state for the avoidance of doubt that APC has not issued any statement against the considered judgment of Federal High Court 6, Abuja, presided over by Hon. Justice Inyang Ekwo.

“While we grant anyone affected by the judgement the right to notify the public of his, her or their intention to appeal, it should be sufficient for such intention to be registered by the individual or his private assign.

“This statement hereby strips Anambra State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) of any responsibility, in the needless statement dated December 20, 2021, and endorsed in impersonation by one Chukwunonso Chinwuba.

“Our great party regrets that we are at the unfortunate point where our party can be stripped of candidature, by a court of competent jurisdiction, confirming what we have always known for a fact.

“However sad this may be to us and however depressing it must be to our mood and image, we are mindful that managing this adversity well, will lead to a strong and democratic Anambra APC of the future, where results will not proceed the conduct of primaries.

“It is not in our character,” he said.

The party said it will continue to live above the line of responsibility and utmost respect for the judiciary.

“Every liability arising from the reference misadventurous statement shall personally lie with the signatory of such unauthorized statement,” Okelo insisted.