200 days in office: Oyebanji has done well – Bisi

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the June 18, 2022, governorship election in Ekiti State, Chief Bisi Kolawole, has commended the State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, for his remarkable achievements within 200 days in office.

He said the Governor had, in the last 200 days, demonstrated visionary and purposeful leadership to the admiration of the people.

Chief Kolawole, who gave the commendation on Tuesday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Governor in his office in Ado Ekiti, said Governor Oyebanji was indeed well-prepared for the assignment even right from the period of struggle for the creation of Ekiti State in the early nineties.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the visit, the PDP governorship candidate, who said the Governor had proved to be committed to the progress and development of Ekiti State, added that Governor Oyebanji should be supported by all and sundry to ensure that his vision for Ekiti development transcends party politics and egocentric tendencies.

“So far, so good. He has done well. The whole idea is to take Ekiti to the next level, and he’s on the right track. He’s doing very well, and I hope God will help him sustain the pace.

“He was one of the pioneer people that spearheaded the creation of Ekiti State. If I am not mistaken, he was the secretary, so doing very well now is part of the project long ago, so there is nothing strange even about his performance because I would not have expected anything short of that,” Chief Kolawole stated.

Governor Oyebanji, who thanked Hon Kolawole for the visit, said he had earlier paid a similar visit to the PDP chieftain at his Efon Alaaye residence. He said the Ekiti Project requires the cooperation and contributions of all well-meaning and patriotic Ekiti leaders.

