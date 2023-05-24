200 days in office: Oyebanji has done well – Bisi

Merit Ugolo May 24, 2023 0

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the June 18, 2022, governorship election in Ekiti State, Chief Bisi Kolawole, has commended the State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, for his remarkable achievements within 200 days in office.

He said the Governor had, in the last 200 days, demonstrated visionary and purposeful leadership to the admiration of the people.

Chief Kolawole, who gave the commendation on Tuesday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Governor in his office in Ado Ekiti, said Governor Oyebanji was indeed well-prepared for the assignment even right from the period of struggle for the creation of Ekiti State in the early nineties.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the visit, the PDP governorship candidate, who said the Governor had proved to be committed to the progress and development of Ekiti State, added that Governor Oyebanji should be supported by all and sundry to ensure that his vision for Ekiti development transcends party politics and egocentric tendencies.

BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied
Trending
BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied

“So far, so good. He has done well. The whole idea is to take Ekiti to the next level, and he’s on the right track. He’s doing very well, and I hope God will help him sustain the pace.

“He was one of the pioneer people that spearheaded the creation of Ekiti State. If I am not mistaken, he was the secretary, so doing very well now is part of the project long ago, so there is nothing strange even about his performance because I would not have expected anything short of that,” Chief Kolawole stated.

Governor Oyebanji, who thanked Hon Kolawole for the visit, said he had earlier paid a similar visit to the PDP chieftain at his Efon Alaaye residence. He said the Ekiti Project requires the cooperation and contributions of all well-meaning and patriotic Ekiti leaders.

Merit Ugolo

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

FGN Names 2ND Niger Bridge After Buhari

Adams Peter May 23, 2023 0
Nigerian Students

BREAKING: UK Bars Nigerian Students From Coming With Family

Adekunle Taofeek May 23, 2023 0
Fed Secretariat Awka

Fed Govt Names 2nd Niger Bridge After Buhari as It is Finally Commissioned, Alongside Fed Secretariat Awka

Kenechukwu Ofomah May 23, 2023 0
Election Petitions

JUST IN: Tribunal Merges Obi, Atiku’s Petitions

Adekunle Taofeek May 23, 2023 0
Protect Nigerian Schools

Insecurity: NSCDC Sets Up Special Squad to Protect Nigerian Schools

Kenechukwu Ofomah May 23, 2023 0
PTAD To Pay

Court Orders PTAD To Pay Octogenarian Entitlements worth N17 million.

Kunle Dada May 23, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

200 days in office: Oyebanji has done well – Bisi

Merit Ugolo May 24, 2023 0

Varsity Student Arrested in Sodom and Gomorrah Jailed

Stanley Ugagbe May 24, 2023 0
Why Distilling Buhari’s Legacy

Why Distilling Buhari’s Legacy May Not Be That Straight Forward

Jideofor Adibe May 23, 2023 0

FGN Names 2ND Niger Bridge After Buhari

Adams Peter May 23, 2023 0
Nigerian Students

BREAKING: UK Bars Nigerian Students From Coming With Family

Adekunle Taofeek May 23, 2023 0