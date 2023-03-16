A 20-year-old police officer, Mr. Emmanuel Ozojie who was among the two police officers gruesomely murdered by unknown gunmen at Awada Police Station, on 20th February, 2023, was on Thursday laid to rest amidst tears.

Mr. Ozojie hails from Eziama Village at Nnokwa Community, Idemili South local government area.

The young police officer whose parent based in Lagos had already purchased the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB form for him to study, was said to have voluntarily joined the police due to the passion he had to serve Nigeria and humanity.

It was gathered that the young police officer who just passed out from Police College Oji River in Enugu State last year’s December and posted to Awada Police Station as his first duty post, had not even received his first salary as a police officer before the unfortunate incident which took his life.

At the burial ceremony, it was a tragic scene, and tears flowed uncontrollably, while family members, friends and colleagues sunk in grief as the deceased was committed to mother earth.

Officers of Nigeria Police Force were equally on ground to pay their final respect to one of their fallen colleagues.

The requiem mass for the deceased took place at his father’s compound, where Reverend Father Collins Ogbannu in his sermon, said the lives of all mortals on earth depend on God.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Father Ogbannu who described the death of the deceased as very painful, consoled the family and urged them not to wail as if there is no longer hope.

For Reverend Father Emenu who officiated the mass, the high level of killings in the society including the security personnels is highly regrettable and the people must not begin to see police as their enemies, but as those whose duty is to protect lives and property.

Speaking on behalf of the Police, Inspector Fide Utoku attached to Anambra State Police Command consoled the deceased family and regretted the unfortunate incident that led to the death of the young police officer who lost his life to the men of the underworld.

Inspector Utoku, who trained the deceased at the Police college, Oji River, regretted that the assignment the late Ozojie was on when he met his untimely death, was his first assignment.

He described the deceased as a dedicated fellow who had love for the country, saying at the police college, he was peaceful and obedient to the law and his superiors.

Stating that Police is known for peace, Inspector Utoku wondered why police stations and officers would always be attacked, saying that such act does not add value to the development of the nation.

“This is quite worrisome because this is a young life cut short.

“Killing Policemen will not bring the development we are seeking in this part of the country.

“I therefore urge these people perpetrating these acts of killing to refrain and see the police as an arm of government established to ensure law and order.

“This is quite an unfortunate death,” he sobbed.

A brother to the deceased, Mr. Chinedu Ozojie, and a cousin Mr. Kenechukwu Ozojie, said their brother’s death is still like a movie to them, describing him as a very vibrant and brilliant officer.

They prayed that such occurrence will not repeat in the family.

22 total views, 22 views today