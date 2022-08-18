20 corpses suspected to be mummified for ritual purpose were on Wednesday discovered at a ritualist den located in a building along Asoro slope off Ekenhua road, Uzebu quarters, Benin city in Edo State.

15 of the mummified corpses were males, 3 female while 2 mummified children corpses were also discovered at the scene.

ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Edo State Command, Benin-City disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday.

According to her, the recent unravelling of the suspected ritualist shrine was in pursuance of the operational mandate of the Edo State Police Cmmand, to nip crimes in the bud.

Iwegbu said the raid followed credible information at the Command’s disposal that some corpses were discovered in the building along Asoro slope off Ekenhua road, Uzebu quarters, Benin city.

“Operatives of the command immediately swung into action and mobilized to the scene.

“At the scene, 3 suspects, Chimaobi Okoewu and Oko Samuel, males from Afikpo in Ebonyi state and Gideon Sunday male of Akwa-Ibom State were arrested while others fled,” she said.

The Edo State PPRO said efforts have been intensified to arrest the other fleeing suspects.

Iwegbu said the Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of state CID to carry out a discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the discovered corpses.

She concluded; “The CP therefore enjoins the general public to be calm as the command will continue to ensure the safety of all law-abiding citizens and those residing in Edo state.”