Two persons lost their lives on Sunday while three others sustained varying degrees of injury in a fatal crash along Nteje-Otuocha road in Anambra State.

The accident which occurred around Nteje-Oyi bridge involved a private Volkswagen/golf with registration number, AGU970JT, a commercial Daihstu/shuttle bus, with registration number, NSH521YJ and Fleet name: Omambala line Drivers and a commercial Kumata Motorcycle with no registration number.

According to an eyewitness, the motorcyclist who was on very high speed, overtook wrongfully and collided with the bus.

“The bus driver lost control and somersaulted and crashed after hitting the golf car,” the witness said.

Confirming the incident, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi attributed the cause of the accident to speed and wrongful overtaken.

He sympathized with the deceased family, and prayed for quick recovery of the injured, warning motorists to desist from excessive speed and wrongful overtaken especially during the festive period characterized by very busy roads.

He said, “A fatal road traffic crash was recorded today 4th December, 2022 at Nteje-Oyi bridge by Nteje-Otuocha road between 3 unidentified drivers.

“According to eyewitness report, the bike rider who was on very high speed overtook wrongfully, collided with the bus, the bus driver lost control of the bus and somersaulted while also having impact on the golf and crashed.

“Eleven persons were involved in the crash comprising of (8 male adults and 3 female adults). Three male adults sustained varying degrees of injury and 2 male adults were killed (a passenger in the bus and the bike rider).

“The crash victims were rushed to Chira Hospital Awkuzu by FRSC rescue team from RS5.33 Nteje Unit Command, where 2 male adults were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. The dead victims were deposited at same hospital morgue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The rescue team managed traffic and ensured obstruction caused by the crash was cleared.”

Two persons lost their lives on Sunday while three others sustained varying degrees of injury in a fatal crash along Nteje-Otuocha road in Anambra State.

The accident which occurred around Nteje-Oyi bridge involved a private Volkswagen/golf with registration number, AGU970JT, a commercial Daihstu/shuttle bus, with registration number, NSH521YJ and Fleet name: Omambala line Drivers and a commercial Kumata Motorcycle with no registration number.

According to an eyewitness, the motorcyclist who was on very high speed, overtook wrongfully and collided with the bus.

“The bus driver lost control and somersaulted and crashed after hitting the golf car,” the witness said.

Confirming the incident, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi attributed the cause of the accident to speed and wrongful overtaken.

He sympathized with the deceased family, and prayed for quick recovery of the injured, warning motorists to desist from excessive speed and wrongful overtaken especially during the festive period characterized by very busy roads.

He said, “A fatal road traffic crash was recorded today 4th December, 2022 at Nteje-Oyi bridge by Nteje-Otuocha road between 3 unidentified drivers.

“According to eyewitness report, the bike rider who was on very high speed overtook wrongfully, collided with the bus, the bus driver lost control of the bus and somersaulted while also having impact on the golf and crashed.

“Eleven persons were involved in the crash comprising of (8 male adults and 3 female adults). Three male adults sustained varying degrees of injury and 2 male adults were killed (a passenger in the bus and the bike rider).

“The crash victims were rushed to Chira Hospital Awkuzu by FRSC rescue team from RS5.33 Nteje Unit Command, where 2 male adults were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. The dead victims were deposited at same hospital morgue.

“The rescue team managed traffic and ensured obstruction caused by the crash was cleared.”