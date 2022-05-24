Wednesday, May 25, 2022
2 Burned To Death As Petrol-Laden Tanker Crashes Into Shuttle Bus In Anambra

2 Burned To Death As Petrol-Laden Tanker Crashes Into Shuttle Bus In Anambra

Kenechukwu Ofomah

Kenechukwu Ofomah

Two persons were on Tuesday burnt beyond recognition following an accident involving a tanker and a shuttle bus along Umunya axis of the Onitsha-Awka expressway.

The incident involved an unidentified driver of a Mack tanker with no registration number, which was laden with Premium Motor Spirit, PMS and an urban shuttle bus with no registration number.

The accident was said to have happened at about 10am today along the very busy expressway.

According to an eyewitness, the tanker driver was on speed, lost control, and rammed into the shuttle from behind and exploded.

Both vehicles were said to have caught fire immediately.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC in Anambra, Margeret Onabe disclosed that five male adults were involved in the crash.

According to her, two male adults were killed and one burnt beyond recognition, while the three others were rescued unhurt.

“As at the time of filling this report, the fire service has been able to put off the fire.

“Police personnel from Oyi Division Nteje were invited and the dead victims were handed over to them by FRSC team from RS5.33 Nteje Unit Command.

“FRSC rescue team from Nteje Command is still on ground managing traffic and ensuring obstruction caused by the crash is removed,” she said.

Onabe said the FRSC Sector Commander in Anambra, Adeoye Irelewuyi commiserates with the families of the dead victims and sends his prayers for the repose of the victims’ souls.

“The sector commander warns motorists to avoid overspeeding and ensure they keep to recommended speed limit.

“Speed thrills but kills.

“Check your speed and not your watch.

“Let’s keep our road safe from crash he warned,” Onabe advised.

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

