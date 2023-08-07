PDP Dep National Woman Leader Appointed As Commissioner

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on behalf of the PDP family has congratulated the Deputy National Woman Leader, Hajara Yakubu Wanka on her appointment by the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, as Commissioner in the State’s Executive Council.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologubagba, the PDP said her appointment by Governor Bala Mohammed is another testament in recognition of her “selfless service, deep intellect, competence, administrative skills and patriotic roles towards the development of our great Party, the PDP, Bauchi State and the Nation.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) is very proud of your sense of humility in service, commitment to duty and extraordinary capacity for leadership especially in your role as the Deputy National Woman Leader and other assignments given to you by the Party.

“The PDP commends Governor Bala Mohammed for this appointment noting that such reinforces his recognition of merit in choosing the best hands always to assist him in the administration of Bauchi State.

“Our Party is especially delighted by the outstanding achievements of Governor Bala Mohammed as demonstrated in the array of legacy human capital and infrastructural projects with which he has transformed Bauchi State into an Oasis of Development in line with the manifesto and policy thrust of the PDP

“The PDP congratulates our Deputy National Woman Leader for being found worthy to serve under an exceptionally brilliant, resourceful and thorough administrator, Governor Bala Mohammed and charges her to bring to bear her experience and capacity in this new assignment.”