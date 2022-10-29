A total of 197 drivers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on October 28, 2022, completed their three months training programme at the Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport, Benin City, Edo State.

Speaking at the passing out ceremony which took place at the Muhammadu Buhari Auditorium of the Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport, the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa commended the Nigerian Army for allowing the Commission to use their facilities to train the drivers. “Today you are delivering to us a group of professionally trained and disciplined drivers who will join us in achieving our vision of a Nigeria free of economic and financial crimes,” he said. He noted that the training was meant to address the operational gaps in the Commission. He urged the trainees to see their appointment as an opportunity to serve their fatherland and contribute their quota to the growth of the Commission. “Never see yourselves as just drivers but an important part of the system. No agency can function without everyone playing his part. Everyone is important,” he stated.

Brigadier General UT Otaru, Ag Commandant, Nigeria Army School of Supply and Transport, in his remarks, noted that the training has improved the skills and professionalism of the trainees to effectively function in the law enforcement environment.

The training, the first of its kind in the history of the Commission, commenced on July 25, 2022, and featured both theory and practical exercises.

The three trainees that distinguished themselves during the programme, Omaji Adejo Friday, Ogbu Philemon Chigozie and Adekunle Adewale Gbolahan, who emerged 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively, were recognized.

The passing out ceremony was witnessed by top management of the Commission, senior military officers and family members of the trainees.