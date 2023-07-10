Any player who fails to resume will no longer be our player – Kwara United

Kwara United have made a public announcement on the failure of players to resume training which commenced on Monday, July 3, 2023. According to the report, some players are yet to resume training, and failure to do so today 10th of July will mean l the player has left the club.

Kwara United Football Club finished in the 8th position of Group A of the Abridged League last season and lost out in the quarter-final of the Federation Cup to Plateau United FC.

The Technical Adviser of the club, Coach Kabir Sulaiman Dogo, told the club’s Media Team on Saturday that any player not in training on Monday will henceforth be adjudged to have left the club.

“We have a long way to go, but we must know the players who are ready to continue with the team before we begin to look for replacements.

“Therefore, any of the old players who fail to be with us at the training ground tomorrow, Monday, July 10th, 2023, would be deemed to have left the club. The team will train at the Kwara Football Academy pitch on Monday, beginning at 7.30 am.

“We began training last Monday, with a few of the players, and as we progressed, we grew in numbers. We understand that some players participated in the annual AMAPRO competition. And with that over now, any of them who is ready for us would need to join us tomorrow, which is the deadline.

