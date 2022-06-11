Saturday, June 11, 2022
19-year-old Loses House to FG as EFCC Secures Conviction of Six for Cybercrime

Merit Ugolo

Justice Muhammed Sani of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin has ordered the forfeiture of a landed property situated at Tanke area of Ilorin, Kwara State, belonging to a 19-year-old Electrician, Jimoh Opeyemi prosecuted for internet fraud by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC.

The judge gave the forfeiture order while sentencing Opeyemi alongside five other persons prosecuted on separate charges for similar offences by the EFCC.

The others are Apata Lawrence Abimbola Olatosin, a Tiler; Ologunsoro Ayodeji Benjamin, from Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State; Obadun Busayo Danjumo from Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State; Olajide Moshood from Modakeke area of Osun State and Johnson Samuel Oluwaseun from Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The defendants had pleaded guilty to their respective charges when arraigned.

