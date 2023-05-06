President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his deepest condolences to family, friends and fans of Chris Mba, one of the icons of Nigerian highlife music, whose works brought excitement to many households and his admirers in social and corporate functions.

In paying tribute to the gifted voice, the President recognizes the contributions of the artiste to the growth of the Nigerian music and entertainment industry, a feat recognised and celebrated by his colleagues in the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) and Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN).

The President prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed, and comfort for those who mourn.