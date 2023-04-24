Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has charged Anambra people to take full ownership of their environment as a sure way to save the state from the present existential environmental threats.

Mr Governor made the call during a town hall meeting organised by the State Ministry of Environment on Saturday at Prof Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka in commemoration of the 2023 World Earth Day.

The event is one of the numerous initiatives of the present administration towards addressing the challenges of waste management, environmental pollution, flooding, erosion and other environmental issues.

According to Governor Soludo, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, the state environment is becoming life-threatening situation and if nothing is urgently done, the people may not see the landmass to bequeath to the next generation.

He said the actions and inactions of the people are the greatest threats and have plunged Anambra state into being the erosion capital of Africa with Onitsha as the most polluted city.

“As much as we drive development through building construction, it’s unfortunate that we think only for ourselves without recourse for others.

“People build on drainage channels, others pipe out water to the road or even to a neighborhood,” he said.

“We throw away debris from moving vehicles, fell trees indiscriminately without replanting, disobey every environmental laws and expect the government to do magic.

“The Anambra Environment is under serious threat, it is time to take ownership by all stakeholders, community leaders, the church, environmental solutions experts and indeed anybody who can exert influence on others,” he charged.

In his address, the Commissioner for Environment, Engr. Dr. Felix Odimegwu stated that now is the best time to take action.

“With over one thousand active erosion sites, taking up 30% of the landmass, our environmental management awareness should be on the highest.

“This town hall meeting is the first of its kind in the state.

“We have assembled experts in the field of environment and solution providers to give us first hand information on the danger that lies ahead if we fail to act fast.

“We can’t fold our hands and watch erosion take over our dear state. Mr Governor is desirous of bequeathing a clean, green and sustainable Anambra but he needs the co-operation of every stakeholder,” he said.

The guest Speaker and Managing Director of Lagos State Waste Management Agency, Mr Ibrahim Adejuwo Odumboni pointed out that Anambra state still has a greater chance of correcting the wrongs and avoiding the mistake of some big cities like Lagos.

” You are about 8 million unlike Lagos with 26 million speaking different languages. You can right the wrongs of yesterday, all you need is commitment, consistency and doggedness.

“Plastic is your greatest threat. It is blocking your drainages and water channels because it’s disposed indiscriminately.

“The solution is enforcing the law to its fullest.

“A lot of jobs can be created through this means for our youth.

“In Lagos state, we have fifty one thousand of them who nab offenders and their salaries are solely paid through this means,” he said.

Mr Odumboni said the state’s plan of planting one million trees is grossly inadequate owing to the rate of erosion in the state.

He pleaded with Ndi Anambra to give Mr Governor and his Commissioner maximum support in the effort to restore a greener and safer earth for us.

On his part, a community leader and the Chairman of Anambra North Council of Traditional Rulers and Igwe Umueri Community, HRM Igwe Sir Ben Izuchukwu Emeka, noted that construction companies greatly contributed to the erosion menace in the state.

He stated that for any road being constructed, efforts should be made to discharge the drains into a river or natural water bodies.

This, according to him, will prevent further environmental problems.

The event had in attendance Members of the State Executive Council, Anambra traditional rulers, Presidents-General of Town Unions, TC Chairmen with their Councilors, Youth Leaders, Community Women Leaders, Church leaders, Schools Proprietors and Principals, Market Leaders, Environmental Solution Experts among others.