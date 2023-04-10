Delta State Government on Sunday, denied allegations that it “deported” a woman from Anambra State, who was begging for alms and constituting nuisance in Asaba.

The Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said in a statement that the woman, 32-year-old Ogochukwu Nwabude, who was with a baby, was at the Inter Bau Roundabout in the capital city, for about two weeks begging for alms.

Recall that Anambra State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Ify Obinabo, had through a press statement from her aide, Ikeanyionwu Chidinma, revealed that the deported woman is now at the Ministry, and has been empowered by the commissioner, and cautioned to desist from alms begging.

The statement said the woman has also been handed over to the woman leader of her community, Uruagu Nnewi who will be monitoring her progress and as well report back to the ministry.

“Ogochukwu Nwabude, a 32-year-old mother of one was sent back to Anambra by Delta state government for constituting nuisance by begging in the said state.

“Obinabo who did not spare the repatriated beggar, frowned at the act but encouraged her to be agent of change by engaging in a trade in order to fend for herself and her child.

“She (Obinabo) empowered her with a little token to help her start up a business of her choice but warned that if caught again, she will be taken to court and face the law.”

The statement quoted the woman as saying, she only engaged in the act for two weeks before she was captured by Delta state government and repatriated back to the Anambra.

She promised not to engage in alms begging, and pledged to make good use of the empowerment.

But in a release on Sunday, the Delta State Governor’s Chief Press Secretary denied that the woman was deported by the Delta State government.

He said a check conducted on her by officials of the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community and Social Development after observing her for a period, revealed that she was stable and of sound mind, but needed financial help.

According to Ifeajika, moved by her need, and as with standard procedure in handling such matters, the ministry gave her some assistance, especially as she was with a baby, and returned her to its counterpart (Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development) in Anambra for necessary support.

He explained that the measure was a routine activity on such cases, and often transpired among states in the country and the Federal Capital Territory.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Anambra State Government was grateful to its Delta counterpart for the effort, and promptly began the process of assistance to the woman.

“The insinuations in some quarters that the woman was deported by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa or Delta State Government are, therefore, uncharitable.

“The Delta State Government acted in good faith and within the ambit of regulations, which the Anambra State Government acknowledged with gratitude.

“And, it is necessary to state that other states in the country had returned some of our citizens to us at different times, and still do. It is a normal routine that should not be politicised because it bothers on serious humanitarian service.

“What the Delta State Government did was the routine procedure in rehabilitating persons of that nature and it is the standard practice among states in the country.

“We provided her with some assistance and returned her to her state of origin to ensure that she is properly re-integrated into the society,” Ifeajika stated.