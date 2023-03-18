If you have not been ambushed before, maybe you may not understand how it feels.

It takes the sail out and makes one vulnerable for awhile. So I felt, gasping for breath and grappling, struggling to get back my balance.

She called me and made me believe it was just a friendly conversation. I fell for it and innocently walked into her trap, got boxed and held hostage in an environment that was totally strange.

Why would she do such to me? What did I do? What was my “offence”? Why would she assemble discreetly an arsenal of warfare and set up invincible armouries to give me the shock of my life.

It was a “killer ambush”, well planned and clinically executed without leaving behind any traces of suspicion. Like a trained CIA she covered her tracks and led her battalion into a battle fought and won without casualties.

She ambushed me! She made me cry. I kept asking what did I do? What was my “offence” to deserve such ambushing.

She said nothing to me , no matter how I asked and pleaded. All she kept doing was to laugh, smile and chuckle.

She said nothing to me! For hours I sat at a corner surrounded by armies, gentle in appearance but fierce in spirit to reset and reconfigure my system for a new assignment in my life.

Precise and punchy with her instructions, each obeying and discharging according to her directions.

She ambushed me! She made me cry and sob, asking what I did to deserve this. No word! No explanation! Just smiles from her.

She ambushed me! One ambush I wouldn’t forget in a hurry. How will I forget it?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The memories it left in me still fresh and the feeling of undeserving of such ambush popping up at intervals.

She is the wife of my youth. My friend and my companion. She ambushed me with a surprise birthday bash, assembling an array of men and women of spiritual depth and height to reset and reconfigure me for a new assignment that comes with my new year. What else could anybody ask from the wife of their youths?

Prov. 18: 22

The man who finds a wife finds a treasure, and he receives favor from the LORD.

Every man and woman honestly needs this kind of ambush. It oils the engine and makes it grind smoothly. I will surely retaliate!!

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com