Operatives of the EFCC have arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.

The suspects are: ThankGod Oche, Joshua Olohja, Adamu Abdulkadir, David Bruno Bidemi, Emmanuel Avoh, Micheal Oche, Francis Abbah, Kayode Itodo, Shedrack Chibuike, Okeowo Elijah.

Others are: Victor Emmanuel, Emmanuel Edache, Abah Joseph Theophilus, Sunday Agidani, Elijah Adamu, Emmanuel Ahme, Moses Agada and Adacole Michel.

A statement by the commission said “They were arrested on July 5, 2022 at Trademore Estate, Lugbe, Abuja, following intelligence reports received by the Commission about their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

“Items recovered from the suspects include a Lexus car, laptop computers, and mobile phones”.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, the commission said.