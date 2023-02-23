Simon Ekpa, self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)has been arrested by security operatives of the Finnish government for acts bordering on terrorism according to reports reaching us.

Ekpa’s IPOB activities have been a source of concern to Nigerians; from incessant declarations of sit-at-home in the Southeaster region, to instigations of violence.

It will be recalled that several bodies, like the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and notable individuals have previously called for the arrest of Simon Ekpa. TNC had also reported on the terrorism charges brought against Ekpa.

According to a Finland news outlet HS, the police escorted the separatist out of his apartment in Lahti.

HS said that they had gone to Ekpa’s residence for an interview but to their surprise, the Finland police, KRP, answered when the HS team rang the separatist bell.

More Details Shortly

