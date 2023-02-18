The Staff of the Delta State House of Assembly, on Friday, February 17th, 2023, endorsed Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for President and Vice President respectively.

The endorsement was made during an interactive session with the Staff of the Assembly by the Speaker of the House and PDP Governorship Candidate for the 2023 general elections, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

The motion for their endorsement for the 2023 general elections was moved by Comrade Clifford Akporobaro Ogodgh and seconded by Comrade Edward Ifejika and was supported by all the staff.

Comrade Ogodgh while describing Oborevwori as a humble and a great leader said that the Staff of the Assembly are fully in support of the Atiku-Okowa ticket, saying that they will vote massively for Atiku and Governor Okowa, Oborevwori and other candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The Chairman of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Delta State House of Assembly, Comrade Emmanuel Edozien, while speaking said that the Speaker, Rt Hon Oborevwori brought innovations to the House, adding that he never took welfare of the staff for granted

According to him, the Staff of the Assembly are happy with him and assured that they are going to vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for President and Vice President respectively, Rt Hon Oborevwori and other PDP candidates.

The Speaker, Rt Hon Oborevwori had earlier commended the staff for their support and cooperation.

Rt Hon Oborevwori who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria and longest Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly said he had enjoyed good working relationships with the state.

While commending them for the endorsement of Atiku and Governor Okowa, said that; “These my people are wonderful. You people have shown me great love and support and I will not take it for granted. Deltans will benefit greatly if Governor Okowa becomes the Vice President of our dear country”.

