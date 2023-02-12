The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the July 16, 2022, Osun State Governorship election, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, and his party, have filed cross appeal to the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal that resolved allegation of forgery in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

It should be recalled that The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Adeleke the winner of the poll, but the Tribunal panel that heard complaint relating to the poll, annulled Adeleke’s victory and declared Oyetola as the winner of the poll.

INEC, Adeleke, and the PDP have chosen to appeal the judgement in the Court of Appeal, Akure Division.

But in their own cross-appeal, the APC and Oyetola through their Counsel, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) and Mr. Akin Olujimi, (SAN) said the Tribunal misdirected itself when it held that the certificate from Atlanta Metropolitan College and a diploma certificate from Penn Foster High School were genuine.

The cross appeal partly read, “Exhibits 2R.RW6 and 2R.RW9 are documents which lied against each other, as Exhibit 2R.RW9 purports that the 2nd Cross- Respondent (Ademola Adeleke) obtained a Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice within 24 days of obtaining Exhibit 2R.RW6, a Diploma Certificate which purports on its surface to be an equivalent of Secondary School Certificate.”

11 total views, 11 views today