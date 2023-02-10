Mitsumi Distribution opened State-of-the-Art Logistics Centre (MLC) in Jafza – Dubai

A Second advance technology Logistics Centre in Jebel Ali free Zone for Streamlined Operations and Supply Chain Transformation

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, 10 February 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Mitsumi Distribution is thrilled to unveil the opening of the Mitsumi Logistics Centre (MLC), its second brand-new warehouse in Jebel Ali-Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The facility will serve as the central hub for the company’s operations in the Middle East and Africa.

The facility features advance technology and equipment, including storage automation system, advanced security and real-time tracking. At 75,000 square feet, it can handle a substantial volume of goods and is equipped to meet the expanding demand for distribution and logistics services in the area. This facility will serve as the second distribution centre for Mitsumi Distribution in Jebel Ali, elevating logistics to new heights.

MLC was designed with safety and security in mind. Mitsumi IT transformational team worked together with Integralnetworks team to design and install a high-performance CCTV system, meeting or exceeding all SIRA requirements.

Productivity, efficiency and sustainability were also among our first priorities, therefore we cooperated with elite companies in their respective sectors, such as SPAN, Jungheinrich, Promstahl, STELLIUM and invested in high quality materials, and high efficiency products.

“We are excited to open this new facility in Jebel Ali, which will serve as a strategic hub for our operations in the Middle East and Africa,” said Jagat Shah, Chairman & CEO of Mitsumi Distribution. The new Mitsumi Logistics Centre(MLC) will enable us to offer our Partners an even higher level of service and support, and we look forward to continuing to grow our presence in the region”.

About Mitsumi Distribution:

Mitsumi Distribution is a leading IT, Telco and Enterprise distributor, with a global network of facilities and a reputation for excellence in customer service. The company has been operating in the Middle East for over a two decade and has a proven track record of success in the region. They are authorized distributors of Dell Technologies, HP, Lenovo, Asus, Acer, Kioxia, Seagate, Canon, Toshiba, AOC-Philips, HPE, Hitachi, Tripplite, LG, Samsung, Nokia and Huawei.

Mitsumi has 24 offices in Middle East & Africa region and recently opened ten new logistics and sales offices in Ivory coast, Cameroon, Senegal, Mauritania, Mali, DRC, Chad, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Gabon. Furthermore, Mitsumi will also have representative offices covering the whole Francophone African countries by the end of H1 – to better serve and support the region.

For more Information visit: www.mitsumidistribution.com

Media contact:

Zahid Pervaiz

zahid@mitsumidistribution.com

