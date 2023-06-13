17-Year-Old Girl Battered by Suspected Ritualist Father Rescued by Anambra Commissioner Obinabo

The Honourable Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Anambra State, Hon Ify Obinabo has rescued a 17-year-old girl from her father, who allegedly wanted to use her for ritual.

The survivor, who hails from Nise town in Awka South local government area of Anambra state is said to be the step daughter of the suspect, one Mr Sunday Ezeh, a traditionalist and an alleged ritualist.

It was gathered that the suspect used wooden plank on the teenage girl, for allegedly desecrating his compound with faeces.

When our correspondent arrived the hospital where the child was kept in the company of the Women and Social Welfare Commissioner, it was observed that her head and legs were swollen and already decaying, with very offensive stench.

She was later transferred to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital Amaku-Awka, for immediate treatment by the Women Affairs Commissioner, Hon Obinabo.

Speaking to newsmen afterwards, Obinabo condemned the act, describing the suspect as evil.

She explained that she was hinted of the incident by some indigenes of Nise but due to the sensitivity of the case, she collaborated with the local vigilante in apprehending the offender before handing him over to the police.

Obinabo said the suspect will be charged to court and the Ministry will ensure that the victim is taken adequate care of.

She warned that the Prof Chukwuma Soludo-led administration has zero tolerance for any form of crime and anyone caught committing one, will be severely dealt with.

Sharing her experience, the 17-year-old survivor who was rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment said, she was bound hands and feet by the said father and locked up in a room for one month without food.

According to her, she couldn’t remember what her offense was but was told by her father that she messes up the compound with her faeces and the beating and inhumane treatments were her punishment.

The rescued girl also noted that the step father had used a Bamboo plank to hit her on the head.

She said the early intervention of neighbours ensured that she was saved and brought to the hospital.

When accosted, the suspect Sunday Ezeh, explained that he merely punished his disobedient daughter for desecrating his compound with her faeces, which is against his traditional belief and practice.

He pleaded for pardon during arrest but was handed over to the police.

It was gathered that the case has been transferred to the Anambra State Police Criminal Investigative Department and the suspect will be charged to court on Wednesday.

The survivor, who sustained a lot of injury in all parts of her body was also billed for emergency surgery on the head and as at the time of this report, the surgery was successful and the rescued girl is recuperating at the paediatrics ward in the State Unversity Teaching Hospital, Amaku-Awka.

