An unidentified driver of a commercial bus plying Onitsha-Awka route on Friday met his untimely death after a truck crashed into his vehicle in Awka, Anambra State Capital.

The accident involved an unidentified driver of a red and white Toyota Hiace bus with registration number BRA107XA and an unidentified driver of white Mercedes Benz Truck with registration number: NSH394ZF.

The crash happened just before Ngozika juction by Awka-Onitsha Expressway today at about 0602 hours.

According to an eye witness, the probable cause of the fatal crash was Route Violation.

The source explained that the truck driver was reversing from the road that leads to Maxbi Hotel to face one way and collided with the bus coming from Kwatta junction, Awka.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Anambra, Route Commander Margaret Onabe disclosed that four persons including 2 male adults and 2 female adults, were involved in the crash.

“One male adult was killed.

“3 people including 1 male adult and 2 female adults were rescued unhurt,” she explained.

She further said FRSC rescue team from RS5.3 Anambra Sector Command took the victim to Regina Caeli hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, and the corpse deposited at the hospital morgue.

She said; “The Sector Commander Anambra State Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi sympathizes with the family of the dead victim and sends his prayers to the victim repose souls.

“He warned motorist to desist from reversing on the expressway and drive defensively giving full concentration to happenings on the road.

“Whatever is making one to violate routes can wait so as to avoid loss of lives.” RC Onabe stressed on the need for people to observe road traffic rules especially during the ember months, warning that nothing is worth the life of people.