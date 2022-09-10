The Labour Party Presidential flag bearer, Peter Gregory Obi, poured eulogies on his wife as she adds another year to her age. Obi who some see as a shrewd business man, even nicknamed “Okwute”, must have surprised many with his birthday message to his wife.

Margaret Brownson hails from Akwa Ibom, and they have been married for over 30 years.

Peter Obi wrote:

“To my dearest wife and the perfect mother to our beloved children, words alone cannot express how far I have come by your support, love, and affection. Each moment shared with you renews my strength, brightens my ideas and sharpens my vision.

As you celebrate your birthday today, I remain eternally grateful to God for the gift of you in my life. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in productivity and progress. May God continue to protect and bless you as we journey each day together.

Happy Birthday to My One and Only Wife.”