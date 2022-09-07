Awka

The decision of Governor Chukwuma Soludo to commence the enforcement of the anti-open grazing law in Anambra state has been described as a wise choice.

A group, Igbo Youths for Positive Change which gave the view in Awka, also threw its weight behind the governor over his decision to commence enforcement of the Law passed by the Anambra State House of Assembly.

The Cattle and other Livestock Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill of Anambra State, was assented to by Former Governor Obiano’s administration in 2021 but since then, there had been no enforcement.

Soludo had recently ordered the ban on movement of cattle on foot in any part of the state.

Soludo had said the ban was in compliance with the 2021 anti-open grazing law of the State, adding that enforcement would begin from September, 2022.

However, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) had appealed to the State government to suspend the implementation plan.

The Southeast Chairman of the MACBAN, Alhaji Giddado Siddiki while making the appeal, said the ban will unleash severe hardship on his members.

He sought for more time to enable the association educate its members on the new law so that they can transition smoothly to the next phase.

But while reacting to the call, the National President of the Igbo Youth group, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe in a chat with TNC correspondent in Awka on Tuesday, said the decision to ban the open movement of cows in Anambra is a harmless directive.

The law he noted, is not targeted at anyone but will rather promote peaceful coexistence and harmonious living between the members of Miyetti Allah cattle breeders and members of Anambra communities.

“MACBAN had in their press release, acknowledged that Governor Soludo administration has flagged off massive planting of trees in Anambra to prevent erosion in the State and that they have warned their members to ensure that their cattle does not destroy the planted trees.

“It’s good that they acknowledged one of the reasons that made Governor Soludo to ban the movement of cows in Anambra.

“We all know that no matter how they educate their members, these cattle herders will not stop their wanton destruction of farmlands.

“But the truth is that Governor Soludo has many reasons for banning the movement of cows in Anambra.

“The number one reason is for the enforcement of the Cattle and other Livestock Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill of Anambra State that was assented to by Former Governor Obiano’s administration in 2021,” he noted.

Expressing happiness that the Law has come to stay, Obigwe urged MACBAN to accept the government policy because it was not made with evil intention but for the good of all in Anambra.

He reminded the cattle breeders that Governor Soludo has been emphasising that under his watch, Anambra will be a State governed with laws and that lawlessness will not be tolerated under his watch.

The group’s president said the anti-Open grazing law has been in existence since 2021 while the only thing Governor Soludo did was to order for the enforcement of the law.

“The members of Miyetti Allah should obey the law of Anambra State since they claimed that they are law abiding citizens.

“Governor Soludo’s ban on movement of cows in Anambra State was not targeted at anybody or any ethnic group rather it was a decision taken in the best interest of Anambra State.

“For me, I will say that Governor Soludo deserves commendation for having the courage and boldness to order for the enforcement of this Law in Anambra State.

“The Miyetti Allah should not politicise the harmless decision of our beloved Governor Soludo,” he said.