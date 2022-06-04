UEFA Nations League: Hungary defeats England for the first time in 60 years

The Three Lions opened their campaign to the Europe UEFA Nations League with a defeat to Hungary today at Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary. The Hungarians ended England’s 22 games unbeaten streak with a narrow win on their turf in the capital city of Hungary. The Hungarians last won against the Three Lions in 1962 when they defeated them by a 2-1 result during a world cup group stage game in Chile.

Gareth Southgate went with a formation of 3-4-3 deploying Mason Mount, Harry Kane and Jerrod Bowen to lead the attack. James Justin’s debutant was paired along with Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, and Trent Alexander Arnold at the midfield. The defence was a partnership between Harry Maguire, Connor Coady, Kyle Walker and Jordan Pickford being the goalkeeper.

Gareth Southgate’s men were held to a 0-0 score not until when he decided to make his second change, replacing Arnold with Reece James in the 62nd minute. Just a minute into the game, James made a horrible challenge that led to Hungary earning a spot-kick which was converted by RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. Despite many dangerous attempts by the English team to return to the game, Huwasy were disciplined in their defensive display and kept a clean sheet until full-time.

Hungary is now topping group 3, with three points, while three Lions are now at the bottom of the group until the game between Germany and Italy which is currently ongoing is concluded.