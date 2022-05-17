Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Peter Obi Interview

Poor Leadership bane of Nigerian politics – Peter Obi

Adams Peter

Adams Peter

Fresh from his visit to Kaduna as part of his presidential consultation across Nigeria, Peter Obi in an interview with Arise TV did not hold back his amazement at the huge potentials in the country called Nigeria; from good weather, human capital from huge population, arable land for all types of farming, crude oil and what have you.

Yet he lamented that bad leadership has been the bane of Nigeria’s progress as a nation as opposed to the idea that we are poor nation which one of the interviewers, Oseni Rufai, tried to posit.

Obi who had earlier asked PDP party delegates to grant him the opportunity to reposition Nigeria harped on the need for innovation in the system of governance. For example, he said even the so-called Yahoo-Yahoo boys we have in Nigeria today was also the case with India some years ago where young boys used their intellect to defraud people. But through government initiatives these boys are contributing immensely to the economy of India today.

Part of areas he plans to address once president includes; power, corruption, education. There’s nothing that should stop Nigeria from being a great nation if it gets it acts right.

“Enough of the politics of sharing money”.

 

Our motto is: 'We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it'. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge.

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Publisher

What's New?

Recommended

