The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as the president-elect.

Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, was declared the president-elect after the 70-year-old polled 8,794,726 votes to win the 2023 presidential election.

Following the declaration, the News Chronicle tracks 15 promises made by the president-elect both in his manifesto and acceptance speech.

Below is a snapshot of the promises.

1. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu promised to pioneer a credit-based economy for Nigeria.

2. He promised to attract Foreign Direct Investment through Tax Incentives.

3. The President-Elect Promised to create Student Loan

4. Bola Tinubu promised to create an industrial hub in Anambra

5. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu promised to turn Cross River into Wonderland of Tourism

6. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu promised that there would no longer be academic strike.

7. Bola Tinubu promised youth vital roles in his government.

8. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu promised a permanent solution for the farmers-herder crisis

9. Bola Tinubu promised to eliminate estimated electricity billings and multiple exchange rates

10. The President-Elect promised to resurrect Ajaokuta Steel Mills

11. Bola Tinubu promised to dredge River Niger to boost agriculture and prevent flooding.

12. Bola Tinubu promised to end fuel scarcity

13. Tinubu promised to drastically reduce the number of out-of-school children.

14. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu promised that the Northern Region will emerge as the hub of agribusiness in Africa under his leadership.

15. Bola Tinubu promised that basic healthcare, education, and housing would be accessible and affordable for all.

