One of the outstanding achievements of the government of Professor Chukwuma Soludo, is the astonishing successes recorded in the area of security which Anambra people have continued to commend him for.

The Chief Pres Secretary to the Governor, Mr Christian Aburime disclosed this in a chat with TNC correspondent in Awka.

Aburime, who noted that before Soludo was sworn in as Governor, Anambra State was almost in a state of war, recalled that there was hardly no week without reports of innocent Anambra people being mowed down by the marauding killers.

“Kidnapping, killings, stealing, ransom taking were the order of the day. Fear and uncertainty reigned supreme in the land,” he said.

The CPS noted that while these hoodlums thought they were smart, Soludo obviously was smarter and a step ahead, adding that the security architecture he put in place unnerved the hoodlums.

According to him, today, the narratives have changed drastically, as the senatorial zone that was in the grip of the killer gangs have been restored to normalcy.

“The 15 camps established by the gangs to terrorize Ndi Anambra have been effectively neutralized by security agents.

“Governor Soludo boldly took the battle to their camp and the heat has been on them ever since.

“Aside from few isolated cases of attack, Anambra State has remained relatively safer under the government of Prof Soludo.

“Just few days ago, four members of the gang of these hoodlums in a dare-devil operation met their waterloo at Afor-Uzo Junction, Isuofia where they were immediately despatched to the great beyond by gallant security agents.

“The pictures that went viral was a clear message by Soludo’s government of the readiness of the administration to deal ruthlessly with these hoodlums terrorizing the people.

“The good news is that Governor Soludo has restored full confidence in the people.

“Ndi Anambra now move around freely and sleep with their two eyes closed. Investors and development partners are looking towards Anambra State.

“The State is taking back its pride as the Light of the Nation,” he concluded.