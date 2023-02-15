Awka

Gunmen on Tuesday kidnapped 15 members of the National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC) in Anambra State.

The corps members, it was gathered, had completed their three-week orientation programme in Imo State and were travelling to Lagos when they were abducted by the hoodlums at a filling station in Ihiala, in Ihiala Local Government Area of the Anambra State.

Their vehicle was said to have been diverted to Isseke, Ihiala-Orlu expressway where the gunmen kept them hostage.

Our correspondent further gathered that when the bandits noticed that they were being trailed by police operatives, they abandoned the NYSC members and zoomed off.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, said the corps members had been rescued, unhurt.

He said, “Anambra State Police Operatives, by 11:15 am today (Tuesday) 14/2/2023 responding to a distress call along Isseke, Ihiala road, rescued unhurt 15 abducted Corps members from NYSC Orientation Camp Eziama-Obaire, Nkwerre, LGA, Imo State.

“Information reveals that the Corps members finished their three weeks of orientation programs today (Tuesday) and were en route to Lagos before their vehicle was intercepted at total junction Ihiala by yet-to-be- unidentified armed men in unmarked white Toyota Hilux.

“Their (corps members’) vehicle was diverted to Isseke, Ihiala-Orlu expressway where the gunmen kept them hostage.

“The armed men noticed they are being followed by Police Operatives abandoned the corpers and zoomed off with the Toyota Hiace bus with Reg Nos: EPE 353 YE conveying the corpers.”

The PPRO said the corps members had been debriefed by police operatives and necessary arrangements had been perfected to convey them back to their destinations, while assuring further statement on the incident.

