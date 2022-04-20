Friday, April 22, 2022
Lady swears by mother’s grave that she has never cheated on her boyfriend

Guilty conscience torments man for cheating on his wife

Merit Ugolo

Merit Ugolo

A Nigerian man who is being tormented by guilty conscience for cheating on his wife has cried out for help on how to convince his wife to forgive him.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the man who preferred anonymity said his execrable action has made him to completely lose appetite and can no longer sleep.

He wrote:

I cheated on my wife and she found out. Ma, I can’t even eat, I betrayed my wife and her trust, I am ready to live a new life, please advise me on how to handle my wife so she can forgive me .

