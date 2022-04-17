Buhari Tormentor Breaks Table On Osinbajo’s Head

Self acclaimed Buhari Tormentor, Reno Omokri has taken a major swipe at Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

In a post on Facebook, the former presidential aide who is on self exile, opened a can of worm on the VP’s head for saying he would continue from where President Muhammadu Buhari stopped.

It would be recalled that in his declaration to run for President in 2023, Osinbajo heaped praises on his current Boss, stressing that he would consolidate on the legacy of Buhari.

In a direct reaction to Osinbajo’s statement, Omokri described him as one who fears men, adding that he’s not sure if the VP has the fear of God.

He wrote:

Sheikh Nuhu Khalid is a Northern Muslim, like Buhari, but he spoke the truth to Buhari, even if it meant he lost his job. Buhari killed Nigerians during #LekkiMassacre and #ZariaMassacre. 700 soldiers have been by terrorists in the last 18 months.

Over 20,000 Nigerians have been killed by terrorists under Buhari. Over 500 children have been abducted from school by bandits. The Nigerian Defence Academy was attacked by terrorists and soldiers were abducted.

Four barracks were over an by terrorists. The 157 Task Force Battalion in Metele was overran by Boko Haram and over 80 soldiers were slaughtered. Kaduna airport was overrun and taken over by terrorists.

An Abuja-Kaduna train was bombed by terrorists, and many Nigerians were killed, while about a hundred were abducted and are still with the terrorists. Yet, Osinbajo praised Buhari’s handling of security and threatened Nigerians that he would continue from where Buhari stopped.

Clearly, Osinbajo has fear of big men. What I am not sure of is whether he also has fear of God.

