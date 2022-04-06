Today Being My Birthday, I Have Decided To End It All – A 67-Year-Old Man Says, After Being Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon

A 67-year-old man who is identified as Oluwatoye Bamgboye has been rescued by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of Lagos state from jumping into the Lagos Lagoon in attempt to commit suicide.

The RRS who were on patrol on the 3rd Mainland Bridge caught up with the old man just before he attempted jumping into the lagoon.

Oluwatoye had made a decision to end his own life on his birthday due to some personal problems, and also because his wife had abandoned him.

According to RRS’s statement Oluwatoye who hails from Oju-Ore, Osun state, resorted to selling his house, land and car in a bid to solve his financial problem but all to no avail.

He even went as far as getting a loan but it was delayed. He also attempted getting a job but was told on the day of resumption that he had been replaced.

Out of frustration, Mr.Oluwatoye decidedto take his own life, even as it was his birthday.

In his own words:

“Today, being my birthday, I have decided to end it all. The burden and frustration is too much for me to bear.”

“My wife abandoned me in the process.”