Gunmen Raze Down Nnewi South LGA Secretariat, Kill Security Man

Gunmen in the early hours of Thursday, burned down buildings in the premises of the Nnewi South Local Government Area, killing a security man attached with the secretariat.

According to a local resident, the gunmen who are members of a gang terrorizing the area, arrived the area at about 12 midnight, shooting sporadically before going inside the premises to set the building ablaze.

They had afterwards, locked up the premises before driving away.

As at 9am when TNC correspondent got to the scene, the corpse of the security man was still lying in a pool of his own blood along the road.

It was observed that the buildings razed down included the Education office, the works department and the Nnewi South traditional rulers’ office.

Meanwhile, Governor Chukwuma Soludo has condemned the attack by arsonists, saying his heart bleeds over the mindless destruction of the key buildings within the local government.

Soludo condemned the act this morning when he visited the scene of arson attack in Nnewi South Local Government.

The Governor who was accompanied by the State Commissioner of police and other head of security agencies condemned the attack as mindless and very unfortunate.

“Sometimes I query what can be the justification for these kinds of acts.

“Whatever may be the motive, arson and bloodletting cannot be part of it because that way you are impoverishing the people the more.

“Okay you come and burn this, what happens?

“The more that should have been used to hire teachers, provide roads, water and other basic needs of the people will now be used to start rebuilding all these.

“Who loses- the ordinary man in the street?

“This is just mindless,” he said.

The Governor assured that these acts of criminalities and lawlessness will not continue.

He urged the security agencies to go after the criminals and fish them out to face the law.

The governor appealed to people of the state not to despair, adding that the state will rise again and no amount of repression can prevail or thwart the efforts of the government to build a strong and safe Anambra State.